Alberto El Patron Announces Wedding Date with Paige, Lashes Out at a "Company"

I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen... we were harassed by a company we still are... cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us... destroy my baby... she's better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩 We are getting married Wednesday ... Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters

A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT