Posted in: WWE Alberto El Patron Announces Wedding Date with Paige, Lashes Out at a "Company"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 4:43:27 PM
Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron and WWE Superstar Paige are getting married this week.
Alberto noted on Instagram that the wedding will take place on Wednesday, also accusing a wrestling company of harassing them. His full post is below:
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen... we were harassed by a company we still are... cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us... destroy my baby... she's better stronger than all of you pieces of 💩
We are getting married Wednesday ...
Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters