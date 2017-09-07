LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 11:30:28 AM
- Below is new video of Sheamus training with Nutrition Solutions CEO & Founder Chris Cavallini:




- The synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode reads like this:

"Nikki refuses to let her brother JJ talk to her boyfriend, John Cena, about JJ's marital problems, afraid that John will never want to propose to her; Brie puts her husband on a labor simulator so he can feel what its like to have a baby."

- Aiden English did a brief Q&A on Twitter last night and wrote the following when asked his opinion on Roman Reigns:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Viewership for the Season Two Premiere of Total Bellas

  • WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega

  • Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest

  • New Movie Trailer with John Cena, WWE Catches Up with Santino Marella (Video), WWE Holiday Update

  • WWE Star In Fashion Show, Female WWE Referee Speaks (Video), Fans on Total Bellas Couples

  • Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode

  • Adam Cole Responds to William Regal, Asuka and Regal Videos, WWE NXT - WWN News

  • WWE Places Last In Sports Poll, Bella Family at DWTS Premiere (Video), Birthdays

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event

  • Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Man Gets Vince McMahon Tattoo, Breezango WWE 2K18 Video



    		•