|
|
|
|
- Below is new video of Sheamus training with Nutrition Solutions CEO & Founder Chris Cavallini:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 11:30:28 AM
- The synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode reads like this:
"Nikki refuses to let her brother JJ talk to her boyfriend, John Cena, about JJ's marital problems, afraid that John will never want to propose to her; Brie puts her husband on a labor simulator so he can feel what its like to have a baby."
- Aiden English did a brief Q&A on Twitter last night and wrote the following when asked his opinion on Roman Reigns:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Viewership for the Season Two Premiere of Total Bellas
WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega
Eve Torres - WWE PC Video, Fans on Horsewomen Battle, WWE - Mountain Dew Contest
New Movie Trailer with John Cena, WWE Catches Up with Santino Marella (Video), WWE Holiday Update
WWE Star In Fashion Show, Female WWE Referee Speaks (Video), Fans on Total Bellas Couples
Aiden English on Roman Reigns, Sheamus Works Out, Next Week's Total Bellas Episode
Adam Cole Responds to William Regal, Asuka and Regal Videos, WWE NXT - WWN News
WWE Places Last In Sports Poll, Bella Family at DWTS Premiere (Video), Birthdays
WWE SmackDown Viewership with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton In the Main Event
Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Man Gets Vince McMahon Tattoo, Breezango WWE 2K18 Video