Aiden English on Eddie Guerrero, Brazilian Superstars Train at the WWE PC (Video), More

I'm not taking a selfie or snapping a picture of myself here...that's because this isn't about me. And honestly, it's not really about you. It's about what you've given me. Something you never knew you'd be doing. It's about the greatest gift I've ever had in my life. The gift you and the woman I now get to call "mom" gave me is a blessing beyond words. And that's what this is about. It's about her. She fills my day with love, laughter, joy and endless support. She sees me as I am and takes it all in with full heart - a job not always so easy. And here we are tonight in hers and your hometown to do what you spent your whole life doing to raise and support her and the family. I'm working tonight to try to do the same for her and to do the same for our future family. Here's to work. Here's to home. Here's to familia. And here's to her.

