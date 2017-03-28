LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Aerial Video of WrestleMania Set Construction, Go-Home RAW Attendance, WWE HOF
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 1:37:36 PM
- Below is aerial video of WrestleMania 33 set construction going on inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando this week. We have more photos and videos from the construction at this link.



- Michael Cole announced 17, 293 fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for last night's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW.

- Below is a promo for Friday's 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and red carpet pre-show, which airs on the WWE Network. The induction ceremony will feature Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock 'n' Roll Express, plus former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand receiving The Warrior Award. Remember to join us for full coverage on Friday night.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

