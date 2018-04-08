LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's Big Takeover Night, EC3 Talks Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 12:10:01 PM
- Below is new video of Ethan Carter III after the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, which was won by Adam Cole. EC3 talks to Kayla Braxton about bouncing back and says what makes him different is that when he fails, he doesn't fail twice. EC3 says he wants the NXT North American Title and he's going to take it, then go for the NXT Title. EC3 says then he's going to the main roster and plans on holding every title in the company because he is the best guy anywhere.



- Johnny Gargano is back on the NXT roster after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the Unsanctioned main event of last night's Takeover event. Below is post-show video of Gargano backstage with wife Candice LeRae:



- The Undisputed Era retained the NXT Tag Team Titles and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Takeover when Roderick Strong turned on partner WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Strong then posed with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to end the segment. Below is post-show video of Cathy Kelley trying to get comments from the group along with shots from the match and comments from Cole and Strong:











Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Dana White Attending WrestleMania 34 (Photo), Several WWE Superstars Arrive and Speak on Tonight (Videos)

  • WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18

  • James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal

  • Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork

  • Bruce Prichard Talks New WWE Gig (Video), Johnny Gargano Responds to Daniel Bryan, Asuka

  • Wrestler Reportedly Assaults WWE Legend In NOLA, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, Styles - Nakamura

  • RAW Star Performs with Jeff Jarrett (Video), Tale of the Tape for WrestleMania Main Event, Saints

  • Shayna Baszler - Ronda Rousey Video, Ricochet Reacts (Video), More on Takeover Bands

  • Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's Big Takeover Night, EC3 Talks Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano



    		•