Adam Cole on His Big Weekend, Fans on WWE PC Standouts In WWE NXT, Cesaro Games
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 12:40:11 PM
- Below is the latest Clash Royale gameplay video from RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which rising young WWE Performance Center standout has the brightest future in WWE NXT. As of this writing, 28% voted for Lars Sullivan while 21% voted for The Velveteen Dream, 14% for other, 9% for Bianca Belair, 6% for Taynara Conti, 6% for Lacey Evans, 6% for Sonya Deville, 4% for Tino Sabbatelli, 4% for Riddick Moss and 2% for Cezar Bononi.

- The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole tweeted the following today on his big win at "Takeover: WarGames" last night and the match with former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at Friday's NXT live event in San Antonio:




