Posted in: WWE
Adam Cole on His Big Royal Rumble Weekend, Total Divas Makes List, Rumble Backstage Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 3:50:06 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes footage from Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia:



- Last night's Total Divas season 7 finale actually made Nielsen's social media TV ratings list for series & specials. The first time the show made the list was the season 7 premiere several months ago and it looks like this is the only other ranking for the show. Total Divas ranked #1 for the night and had 452,000 total interactions - 31,000 on Facebook, 402,000 on Instagram and 19,000 on Twitter. The show ranked #4 with 50,000 interactions back when they first made the list but that was before Nielsen started tracking Instagram interactions. The premiere had 10,000 interactions on Facebook and 40,000 interactions on Twitter.

To compare, this week's RAW ranked #1 with 1.534 million total interactions - 431,000 on Facebook, 802,000 on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. This week's SmackDown ranked #2 with 1.135 million interactions - 161,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 846,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 127,000 unique interactions on Twitter.

- WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole of The Undisputed Era tweeted the following on his big Royal Rumble weekend, which featured an impressive Extreme Rules Match loss to Aleister Black at NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" and then his main roster debut in the men's Rumble match on Sunday. Cole entered at #23 and went 6 minutes & 52 seconds before being eliminated by Rey Mysterio. He had 0 eliminations. Cole, who will face Killian Dain on next week's NXT episode, tweeted the following on his NXT future:




