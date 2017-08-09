LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Actor with Jinder Mahal at SmackDown (Photo), Lana - Tamina Snuka Update, James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 9:19:22 AM
- The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on this week's WWE SmackDown after Charlotte Flair's easy win over Lana. Tamina indicated that Lana will now use her charisma to help get Tamina a SmackDown Women's Title shot, indicating a possible managerial role for Lana. Below is video from the segment:



- Actor Kal Penn was a personal guest of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at this week's SmackDown in Toronto. WWE posted this photo of Mahal and Penn with The Singh Brothers, who were kept off TV because of their storyline injuries, according to Tom Phillips.




- As noted, James Ellsworth returned from his storyline suspension on this week's SmackDown and helped Carmella win a non-title match over SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. As seen below, Ellsworth tweeted on his return and continued the feud with Becky Lynch:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)

  • Actor with Jinder Mahal at SmackDown (Photo), Lana - Tamina Snuka Update, James Ellsworth

  • James Ellsworth Returns (Video), Baron Corbin on John Cena, Promo for Monday's RAW

  • Six-Man WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Kay Lee Ray Talks Mae Young Classic, Arn Anderson

  • WWE RAW Superstar Gets Backstage Heat After Several Recent Incidents

  • John Cena's Match Now Official for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

  • Jeff Hardy Concert Announced for Bar, Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax on Her RAW Win

  • The Rock's "Ballers" Renewed Again, Video from The Bella Twins' Birdiebee Launch, WWE Stock

  • Possible Matches for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • Why Rey Mysterio Isn't Returning to WWE, Randy Orton Re-Tweets Parody Account Again, Charlotte




    		•