Absolution on Elimination Chamber (Video), Nia Jax Reacts, Heath Slater on Main Event

- Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville after Sonya and Mandy defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James last night. Paige interrupts and comments on how Rose & Deville have the advantage of winning the Chamber, statistically and physically.- WWE taped the following matches on Monday night in San Jose for this week's Main Event episode:* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins* Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari- Nia Jax tweeted the following after destroying Sasha Banks and Bayley on last night's RAW: