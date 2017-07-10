AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens Alternate Footage, The Hype Bros Storyline Update, Neville

It was nothing personal. It was a Battle Royal. A match where every man is on his own. But the #HYPEBros are back and we are making this look good. We are ready for @WWE #SDLive. @zryder85 #HYPEBros #cantstopwontstop #nosleep #StayHyped #WWWYKI #BroMe #Smackdown #Brothers

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojorawleywwe) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT