Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles on the "Superstar Shakeup", The Hardys In Slow Motion, Bret Hart on The Undertaker
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 1:25:00 PM
- Below is slow motion video from last night's RAW Tag Team Title match in Orlando, which saw The Hardys retain their newly-won titles from the former champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson:



- As noted, a "Superstar Shakeup" will take place on next week's RAW with trades going down between the RAW and SmackDown rosters. AJ Styles tweeted the following on possibly going to RAW:




- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is among those who took to social media and paid tribute to The Undertaker after his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 33. The Hitman wrote the following:

I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE's all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I'll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I'll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker





