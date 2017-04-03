AJ Styles on the "Superstar Shakeup", The Hardys In Slow Motion, Bret Hart on The Undertaker

I want to congratulate my close friend the Undertaker on a great career. I salute you for being a great leader, a phenomenal worker, and WWE's all time greatest war horse. I cherish my memories working together in the ring and I'll never forget how you had my back so many times over so many years. As a fan, I'll miss you always. Thank you for everything. You are as iconic as iconic gets. #ThankYouTaker

