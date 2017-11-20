LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

AJ Styles on Losing to Brock Lesnar, WWE Clash of Champions Promo, The Shield
Nov 20, 2017 - 12:19:16 PM
- Below is the first promo for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, a SmackDown event:



- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes Survivor Series look at The Shield before their win over The New Day:



- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his Survivor Series loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:




