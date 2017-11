AJ Styles on Losing to Brock Lesnar, WWE Clash of Champions Promo, The Shield

Tonight didn’t go my way... but since I came to @WWE, I’ve wanted to prove I’m the best and that I can hang with ANYONE.



So, if you ever want to go again Brock. Let’s do it. #SurvivorSeries — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the first promo for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, a SmackDown event:- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes Survivor Series look at The Shield before their win over The New Day:- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his Survivor Series loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: