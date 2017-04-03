LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles on His WrestleMania Win (Video), Killian Dain on His 'Mania Debut, Hall of Famers
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 2:39:07 AM
- The WrestleMania 33 main card opened on Sunday night with AJ Styles defeating SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. In the Fallout video below, AJ is congratulated by Karl Anderson before talking to the WWE cameras. AJ says Shane gave him a pretty unbelievable match but now he's focused on getting the WWE Title back. AJ says this is about being a champion and winners find ways to win.



- Below is video of the 2017 WWE Hall of Famers being honored at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night:



- WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain was one of the final 5 competitors in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Mojo Rawley. Dain tweeted the following after the match and had a brief exchange with Fit Finlay:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

