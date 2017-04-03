AJ Styles on His WrestleMania Win (Video), Killian Dain on His 'Mania Debut, Hall of Famers

Beyond humbled by your messages. Proud to represent my country, Sanity and all the fantastic people of @WWENXT at #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/OZhmnOeJYT — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) April 2, 2017

@WWE #wrestlemania33 great to see @KillianDain make an impression Belfast represented and on the map again ! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 2, 2017

Thank you sir. Honoured to follow in your footsteps https://t.co/ORpsq2s8OV — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) April 2, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- The WrestleMania 33 main card opened on Sunday night with AJ Styles defeating SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. In the Fallout video below, AJ is congratulated by Karl Anderson before talking to the WWE cameras. AJ says Shane gave him a pretty unbelievable match but now he's focused on getting the WWE Title back. AJ says this is about being a champion and winners find ways to win.- Below is video of the 2017 WWE Hall of Famers being honored at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night:- WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain was one of the final 5 competitors in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Mojo Rawley. Dain tweeted the following after the match and had a brief exchange with Fit Finlay:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here