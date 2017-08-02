LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles on His SummerSlam Match, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, WWE Trademarks
By Marc Middleton
Aug 2, 2017 - 3:48:31 PM
- Below is the latest WWE NXT Insider video with Cathy Kelley looking at fallout from last week's episode and what's to come on tonight's episode. Ember Moon appears on the video to discuss her NXT Women's Title shot from Asuka at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" later this month. Ember says it's time to double-up on everything she's been doing to prepare for Asuka. Ember says she will be ready and Asuka will not take her by surprise this time. This week's NXT Stock Watch segment features Sam Roberts. Cathy also confirms that Asuka and NXT Champion Bobby Roode will be appearing on tonight's episode.



- WWE recently filed to trademark "3:16" for merchandise use. This is for the city-specific t-shirts that have been on sale at recent events. WWE also recently filed to trademark the following names for merchandise use: Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Mickie James, Lince Dorado, James Ellsworth, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Samir Singh, Sunil Singh, Bruiserweight (for WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne), Ariya Daivari and Aleister Black.

- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will be the special referee for Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam on August 20th. AJ tweeted the following on the match today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

