Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Post-Show Ronda Rousey Video, New Rumble Record?
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 1:11:16 AM
- Below is video of Heath Slater talking to Charly Caruso after his WWE Royal Rumble appearance on Sunday. Slater says he eliminated new RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus in .8 seconds, beating the previous 1 second record set by Kane and Santino Marella. Rhyno joins the interview and gives Slater props for showing a side he's never seen before. Rhyno says Slater never gave up and that's what matters.



- Ronda Rousey returned to the ringside area after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view went off the air and greeted fans who were hanging around. Below is video from the post-show segment:



- WWE Champion AJ Styles posted the following Twitter comments after his win over Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble and after Shinsuke Nakamura won the men's Rumble match to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot:







