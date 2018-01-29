AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Nikki Bella Talks Royal Rumble Return, Ronda Rousey

Honored, Speechless, Grateful, Emotional, Empowered, and Inspired are just a few of the emotions I am feeling after being apart of the FIRST EVER Women’s Royal Rumble. I can never top this moment in my career, sharing the WWE ring with so many amazing women athletes. @wwe_asuka you are a true champ and hands done one of the best, such an honor to work with you (I’ll definitely be staying away from any arm bars...forever lol) @sashabankswwe you are a true badass and GOAT, you constantly and consistently blow my mind, everyone 54:46 is the new time to beat! Omgoodness let’s recognize how amazing that is!! She never stopped! And @itsmebayley hitting that double stunner! What! I was hoping for a hug...lol @trishstratuscom & Lita @machetegirl!! Need I say more! Never missed a beat and are true legends! Maybe Bellas vs Besties one day??😳🙌🏽 That Trish & @themickiejames moment! So epic! We want more! @niajaxwwe & @thebethphoenix are inspirations to us women that anything men can do we can do better! Beth one more match?!🙏🏽My SmackDown girls @natbynature @trinity_fatu @carmellawwe @beckylynchwwe @saronasnukawwe @thelanawwe still holding the fort down for the blue team! These girls make the blue side worth watching! (Even over the boys, sorry boys!) And how about the amazing women of The Riot Squad & Absolution! They are just rockstars & headed on the path to be huge stars! And let’s not forget @ashasebera_danabrooke! That strength! & the women that came back, I have chills as I write all of this & even more for this one, my sister @thebriebella’s smile when she came out & the WWE Universe went insane, those are moments we hold on to forever & moments we get to share with our children, thank you Philly for that💛(Fly Eagles Fly!) Without amazing women surprises like @mimicalacool @thebarbieblank @jackiemooretx #mollyholly @wwe_embermoon @vickielynnguerrero @torriewilson and @kairisane_wwe the Women’s Royal Rumble wouldn’t be as epic, bad ass or entertaining. And lastly @thefoxxyone so sorry about your injury, we love you! & To our @realpaigewwe you will FOREVER be apart of this division & will always be a main component in helping women make history!

