LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles on Brock Lesnar (Video), James Ellworth Beat Up Again (Video), Charlotte
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 7:45:27 PM
- Below is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles talking about his Survivor Series match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar this Sunday. AJ says the European tour was phenomenal because he is once again WWE Champion and will now get the chance to face Lesnar. AJ knows people say he can't beat The Beast but he remembers the story of David & Goliath as inspiration going into the match.



- Charlotte Flair will be doing a live Facebook Q&A at the official WWE page on Tuesday at 3pm.

- We've noted how James Ellsworth received beatdowns from the female SmackDown Superstars, including Carmella, at the last live events on the WWE European tour this past week. Below is video from Florence, Italy with the blue brand women's division channeling their inner Shield during the attack:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Triple H Added to WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card for Sunday

  • Title Match Moved to WWE Survivor Series Kickoff, Six-Man Official, Updated Card

  • The New Day Accepts Challenge, Heath Slater on Main Event, WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Final Spot for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

  • Baron Corbin on The Miz (Video), John Cena Trains (Video), SmackDown Social

  • AJ Styles on Brock Lesnar (Video), James Ellworth Beat Up Again (Video), Charlotte

  • Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, More on the WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party, Eva Marie

  • The Miz on Baron Corbin (Video), More WWE 24 Clips for Tonight's Premiere, WWE Stock

  • Jack Swagger Announces Bellator Deal (Video), More WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Codes, Bellas

  • WWE NXT Superstar In a Movie, Photos from Sheamus Signing, More on Tonight's RAW



    		•