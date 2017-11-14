LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

AJ Styles' WWE Title Win In Slow Motion, Cathy Kelley Hypes SmackDown, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 7:05:42 PM
- WWE posted this slow motion footage from new WWE Champion AJ Styles' big win over Jinder Mahal on last Tuesday's SmackDown in Manchester, England. Styles will now face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sunday.



- WWE stock was down 0.72% today, closing at $27.46 per share. Today's high was $27.79 and the low was $27.31.

- Cathy Kelley posted this video looking at tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown from Charlotte, NC. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight include Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin plus The New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.




