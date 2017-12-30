





WWE Announces Non Title And Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown Live

Dec 30, 2017 - 5:08:01 PM



By Mike Pappas Dec 30, 2017 - 5:08:01 PM



Last week's show we saw Kevin Owens beat AJ with a roll up after Shane McMahon distracted the referee while trying to eject Sami Zayn from ringside during the match. From how the WWE championship scene is looking, it seems WWE is leaning towards Kevin Owens being the next challenger for AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.



WWE also announced that the Smackdown tag team championship will be on the line as The Usos defend the titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin became #1 contender's after winning an amazing triple threat tag match last week defeating The New Day and the team of Rusev and Aiden English. Another tag match added is a rematch from last week with Breezango taking on the Bludgeon Brothers. WWE announced earlier today that Sami Zayn will wrestle in the main event against the WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non title match this coming Tuesday on Smackdown Live for the first episode of 2018.