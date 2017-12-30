|
|
|
|
WWE announced earlier today that Sami Zayn will wrestle in the main event against the WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non title match this coming Tuesday on Smackdown Live for the first episode of 2018.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Announces Non Title And Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown Live
By Mike Pappas
Dec 30, 2017 - 5:08:01 PM
Last week's show we saw Kevin Owens beat AJ with a roll up after Shane McMahon distracted the referee while trying to eject Sami Zayn from ringside during the match. From how the WWE championship scene is looking, it seems WWE is leaning towards Kevin Owens being the next challenger for AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.
WWE also announced that the Smackdown tag team championship will be on the line as The Usos defend the titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin became #1 contender's after winning an amazing triple threat tag match last week defeating The New Day and the team of Rusev and Aiden English. Another tag match added is a rematch from last week with Breezango taking on the Bludgeon Brothers.
|
|
WWE Announces Non Title And Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown Live
Jazzy Gabert Claims Neck Injury "Disqualified" Her From Working In WWE
Nia Jax on Enzo Amore & Braun Strowman - MMC (Video), WWE NXT - Cirque du Soleil, WWE Stock
Sid Blames No-Show on Trump Travel Ban, WWE NXT Star Wants to Hurt People, RAW Intro Mash-Up
WWE Intercontinental Title Match with Stipulation Announced for RAW
Backstage Rhyno - Heath Slater Clip, Fans on WWE Veterans Winning Titles Next Year, Connor's Cure
WWE Testing a Heel Turn?, Most WWE TV Wins of 2017 (Video), Jonathan Coachman Ringside
Asuka on The Rumble & Being Undefeated (Video), Custom Sneakers for The Bar, Justin Roberts
What WWE Did for the Roster on Christmas, John Cena Hypes WWE MMC, Charlotte Flair
The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In a Joke Battle, John Cena, Chrissy Teigen - WrestleMania