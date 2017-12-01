LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles Video from Peru, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Note, New Charlotte Plaques
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 5:16:24 PM
- Below is new video of WWE Champion AJ Styles celebrating with fans at Thursday's WWE live event in Lima, Peru. Styles retained over Jinder Mahal in the main event. The video features Styles delivering a Styles Clash to a large cutout of Jinder's face in the middle of the ring.



- It looks like Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens will continue for the next several weeks as the match is advertised for upcoming WWE live events going into the first of 2018. Owens defeated Orton in the main event of this week's SmackDown episode. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn is also booked for several upcoming WWE live events.

- WWE has released limited edition plaques to commemorate Charlotte Flair's recent SmackDown Women's Title win over Natalya in her hometown of Charlotte, NC. Only 250 of the 15x17 $64.99 framed plaques with ring canvas were created but there are plenty of 10x13 $29.99 photo plaques. Flair tweeted the following on the items:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • AJ Styles Video from Peru, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Note, New Charlotte Plaques

  • Vince McMahon on The Rock, Trailers for New WWE Network Collections, WWE Stock

  • Update on Corey Graves' New WWE Network Show, "Awoken" Matt Hardy Notes, Lana - Rusev

  • Trailer for HBO's Andre the Giant Doc, The Riott Squad's First Shoot, Kurt Angle

  • Enzo Amore Trains In Venice (Photos), Lana - Nia Jax Bonus Scene, Fans on New Stables

  • Shaul Guerrero Getting Back Into Wrestling, The Street Profits' Pick of the Week, The Undertaker

  • Finn Balor Posts WWE Universal Title Match Meme, WWE on Kane - Braun Strowman, The Rock

  • New WWE Network Show Revealed, Sting Pranks Fan (Video), Mick Foley Inspired Burger

  • WWE Star Hosting Christmas Benefit, Alexa Bliss - List This, Fans on Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal

  • Significant Change Made to Qualifying for WWE NXT Title Match at Takeover?



    		•