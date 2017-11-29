LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles Shoots Down Rumor, Ruby Riott's Name Change, WWE Stars Play UFC 3 (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 12:39:21 PM
- Below is a new "UpUpDownDown" video with The New Day, Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and others playing a beta copy of the UFC 3 video game:



- As noted, it was revealed on last night's SmackDown that "The Riott Squad" will be the name for the new stable with Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. It should be noted that WWE has also changed Ruby Riott's name as it now has two T's like the stable name.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and responded to a bit of fake news from a random Twitter account ran by a fan. Their rumor claimed that there was talk of Styles retiring after WrestleMania 34 but that has not been reported by any credible source. You can see the exchange below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Starrcade News & Notes, The Singh Brothers Mark WWE Milestone, Sheamus' Mohawk

  • WWE Announces Naomi Injury Storyline, WWE Studios Expanding Content, Kane - Braun Strowman

  • AJ Styles Shoots Down Rumor, Ruby Riott's Name Change, WWE Stars Play UFC 3 (Video)

  • Unseen Footage from RAW Commercial Break, Former WWE Stars Visit Live Events, Brie Bella

  • Correction: No New WWE United States Title Belt Coming Soon

  • WWE Issues 205 Live Survey to Mark One Year Anniversary

  • Triple H Talks Jinder Mahal Match (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Natalya

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Cedric Alexander - Mustafa Ali Video, Total Divas

  • CM Punk to Meet with Dana White, Jinder Mahal Talks WWE Title (Video), Birthdays

  • Brock Lesnar's RAW Return, Becky Lynch Status Update, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens



    		•