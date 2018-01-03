LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles Reacts to Title Match, Next Week's Smackdown, What Happened After WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 9:05:05 AM
- The Ascension vs. The Bludgeon Brothers has been announced for next week's WWE SmackDown, as revealed in this Fallout video with Breezango and Ascension. Konnor and Viktor tangled with Rowan and Harper on last night's SmackDown but The Bludgeon Brothers took out both teams. Breezango believe that The Ascension proved they really are their friends.



- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Orlando saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal in six-man action.

- As noted, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Styles tweeted the following on the match:




