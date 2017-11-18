





AJ Styles Discusses Spending Time With His Family & Hints That His Run In WWE May Be Over In A Few Years

The two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles, along with NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, made appearances on 97.9 The Box in Houston to promote the big wrestling weekend for WWE. During the interview, the "Phenomenal One" was not shy about sharing that he is aware that at 40 years old and accomplishing all that he has in the business, there are only so many years he has left.Check out a few of Styles' comments: (transcripts by WrestlingINC & a video version of the interview will be below the highlights)Styles: "The older you get, the less energy you have to maintain it. It is what it is, but if you still have that drive and you can still do it, why not? Get in the gym and get it done and look good in the meantime. Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I'll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they're [AJ's kids] in.When the host of the show told Styles he did not want him to retire, AJ replied with: "Man, I'm 40 years old."