AJ Styles Defends After WWE 205 Live, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Storyline Note, MMC

- We noted before how Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin began a new storyline where they were going after the "not as serious" tag teams on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see where that storyline goes after this week's SmackDown saw Gable and Benjamin lose to The New Day. Below is video from that match and the pre-match segment, which saw The New Day celebrate Pancake Day/Fat Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday:- There were two dark main events on Tuesday in Bakersfield after WWE 205 Live went off the air - Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Natalya while WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Jinder Mahal with the Phenomenal Forearm. Jinder vs. Styles closed the show.- As noted, the first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge will wrap next Tuesday in Phoenix as Nia Jax and Apollo Crews take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Jax and Crews tweeted the following on the match: