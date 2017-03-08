LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon After SmackDown, Neville - WrestleMania, The Miz and Maryse
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:27:36 AM
- Below is video of AJ Styles confronting SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after his #1 contendership loss to Randy Orton on this week's SmackDown. AJ goes off on Shane about how he was supposed to be in the WrestleMania main event. "Road Dogg" Brian James, Michael "PS" Hayes and others try to break things up as AJ is escorted out of the production area. As we've noted, Shane vs. AJ has been rumored for WrestleMania 33.




- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville indicated on last night's WWE 205 Live that next Tuesday's show will feature a WrestleMania 33 title shot up for grabs. We've noted how Neville is rumored to be defending against Austin Aries, who officially joined the cruiserweight roster tonight with a win over Tony Nese.

- The Miz and Maryse used this week's Talking Smack to rail on their rumored WrestleMania 33 opponents John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz has received props on social media for his promo on Cena. Below are quotes and video from the segment:
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

