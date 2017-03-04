|
|
|
|
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW General Manager Mick Foley hyping the finale of Holy Foley:
|
AJ Styles Comments on SmackDown #1 Contenders Match, Mick Foley "Picks", Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 1:33:50 AM
- Natalya recently spoke with The Pantagraph to promote the upcoming WWE live event in Bloomington, IL. She commented on how tough the SmackDown women's division is:
"We have our human sides. But in the ring, there are no jokes. I wouldn't want to meet any of us in a dark alley."
- As noted, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 has been announced for Tuesday's SmackDown. AJ tweeted the following on the match:
|
|
