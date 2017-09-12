LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
9/11 Tribute on RAW (Video), Chris Jericho on USA Network Show Tonight, Sin City SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 1:45:23 AM
- This week's WWE RAW in Anaheim opened with Mike Rome calling for a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Below is video from the opener:



- Chris Jericho will be the guest on the series premiere of "According To Chrisley" with Todd Chrisley. The show premieres on the USA Network tonight at 10:30pm EST.

- Below is a promo for tonight's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas with Vince McMahon's return to the blue brand, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight and Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.




