911 Audio Released from Vince McMahon Car Accident, Photos from Witness
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 9:51:01 PM
As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a minor car accident near WWE HQ in Stamford, CT on Tuesday. Vince's black Bentley was banged up but he was seen walking around after the wreck and everyone appeared to be alright.
Below is audio of the 911 call, courtesy of TMZ. The woman who called police noted that it appeared to be a "big accident" and that the woman who hit Vince was driving a Toyota Camry. The woman also talks to Vince while on the phone with 911.
Below are photos from the accident:
Vince McMahon moments after he crashed his Bentley earlier today. Glad to see he walked away from it with no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/OyNSX6qun7