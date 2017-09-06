





47 More Playable Superstars Announced In the Final WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal (Video)

Sep 6, 2017 - 11:59:10 AM



As seen above, IGN has posted part 4 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young. This is the final roster reveal for the game. Their special guest for this video is Breezango. Below are 47 new playable Superstars confirmed for the game. Previously revealed Superstars can also be seen below:



Previously Announced:



* Bray Wyatt

* Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn

* Dean Ambrose

* Baron Corbin

* Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa

* Sin Cara

* Hideo Itami

* Eric Young

* Jinder Mahal

* Bushwacker Butch

* Bushwacker Luke

* Konnor

* Viktor

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Nikki Cross

* Alundra Blayze

* Emma

* Lita

* Summer Rae

* Paige

* Brie Bella

* Nikki Bella

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Roberts

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Big Boss Man

* Mark Henry

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Bret Hart

* Dusty Rhodes

* The Undertaker

* Big Show

* Andre the Giant

* Kane

* Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

* Luke Harper

* Erick Rowan

* Sawyer Fulton

* Alexander Wolfe

* Killian Dain

* Braun Strowman

* Goldust

* Goldberg

* Earthquake

* Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

* Larry Zbyszko

* Brutus Beefcake

* Greg Valentine

* Edge

* The Godfather

* Eddie Guerrero

* Daniel Bryan

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Ivory

* Natalya

* Mickie James

* Becky Lynch

* Tamina

* Ember Moon

* Kerry Von Erich

* Kevin Von Erich

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles

* Bobby Roode

* The Miz

* Roman Reigns

* The Rock

* Randy Orton

* Triple H

* Kurt Angle

* Brock Lesnar

* John Cena

* Kevin Owens

* Samoa Joe

* Big Cass

* Rusev

* Finn Bálor

* Chris Jericho

* Rick Martel

* Mick Foley

* Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

* Miss Jacqueline

* Rikishi

* Macho Man Randy Savage

* Mr. Perfect

* Lex Luger

* Razor Ramon

* Rick Rude

* Vader

* Ric Flair

* Chad Gable

* Alexa Bliss

* Nia Jax

* Tye Dillinger

* Apollo Crews

* Carmella

* Dana Brooke

* Neville

* Shane Thorne

* Akam

* Rezar

* Michael P.S. Hayes

* Jimmy Garvin

* Tommaso Ciampa

* Cedric Alexander

* Asuka

* TJP

* Roderick Strong

* Johnny Gargano

* Jason Jordan

* Nick Miller

* Dash Wilder

* Scott Dawson



Announced This Week:



* JBL

* Tatanka

* Typhoon

* Tatsumi Fujinami

* RVD

* Booker T

* Batista

* Trish Stratus

* Sycho Sid

* Jake "The Snake" Roberts

* Christian

* "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

* Aiden English

* Goldust

* Big E

* Kofi Kingston

* Xavier Woods

* Sting

* Shawn Michaels

* Titus O'Neil

* Enzo Amore

* The Brian Kendrick

* Shane McMahon

* Alicia Fox

* Stephanie McMahon

* Ultimate Warrior

* Charlotte Flair

* Curtis Axel

* Bo Dallas

* Kassius Ohno

* Darren Young

* Rich Swann

* Gran Metalik

* Noam Dar

* Jack Gallagher

* No Way Jose

* Primo Colon

* Epico Colon

* Tyson Kidd

* Billie Kay

* Peyton Royce

* Rhyno

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* R-Truth

* Tyler Breeze

* Fandango



