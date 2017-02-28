LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
2 of 3 Falls and More Added to WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax Talks Sasha Banks (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 1:42:11 AM
- Nia Jax appears in this WWE RAW Fallout video from last night's show. Regarding her singles match against Sasha Banks at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, Jax says she's going to walk all over The Boss.



- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner going on to face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. WWE has also announced Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a 2 of 3 Falls Match for SmackDown.







