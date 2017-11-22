|
|
|
|
WWE is currently planning 14 pay-per-view events for 2018 - 5 RAW brand events, 5 SmackDown brand events and 5 co-branded events, according to PWInsider. Money In the Bank will now be a co-branded event.
|
Posted in:
WWE
2018 WWE PPV Schedule Revealed, Change Made to Money In the Bank
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 11:18:37 AM
Below is the current pay-per-view schedule for 2018:
* January 28th, Philadelphia: Royal Rumble
* February 25th, Las Vegas: Elimination Chamber (RAW)
* March 11th, Columbus, OH: Fast Lane (SmackDown)
* April 8th, New Orleans: WrestleMania 34
* May 6th, Newark, NJ: Backlash (RAW)
* May 27th, Baltimore: Payback (SmackDown)
* June 17th, Chicago: Money In the Bank
* July 15th, Pittsburgh: Battleground (RAW)
* August 19th, Brooklyn: SummerSlam
* September 16th, San Antonio: Extreme Rules (RAW)
* September 30th, Nashville: Hell In a Cell (SmackDown)
* October 21st, Boston: TLC (RAW)
* November 18th, Los Angeles: Survivor Series
* December 16th, San Jose: Clash of Champions (SmackDown)
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Update on The Rock's Bull Tattoo (Video), WWE Legend Releasing Autobiography, Xavier Woods
Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Title Shot, Roman Reigns vs. The Miz Video, Fans on SmackDown Champions
WWE Makes Slight Changes to Two Ring Names, Total Divas Update, SmackDown Top 10
Next "The Marine" Movie Announced with Shawn Michaels and Two WWE Superstars
Jinder Mahal Has Words for Triple H, WarGames Alternate Footage, SmackDown Social Score
2018 WWE PPV Schedule Revealed, Change Made to Money In the Bank
Tonight's WWE NXT, The Gobbledy Gooker Returns (Video), AJ Styles on Jinder Mahal's Rematch
WWE Stars React to SmackDown Attacks, RAW Superstar Turns 29, The Bella Twins
Hideo Itami WWE 205 Live Promo, What Happened After WWE TV Tapings, Natalya Vents
WWE Confirms Another Call-Up from WWE NXT to Main Roster (Photo)