Posted in: WWE
2018 WWE Hall of Fame Video for Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Owens Rants at Live Event (Video), More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 9:10:45 AM
- Below is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Jeff Jarrett:



- You can see the final promo for the first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament below. Tonight's match will feature Nia Jax and Apollo vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.




- WWE posted this video of Kevin Owens ranting while going to the ring at a weekend live event. Owens says he doesn't get any credit for being one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the last few years but that's going to change at WWE Fastlane when he wins the Fatal 5 Way. Owens says he's the only one that matters in that match because this is The Kevin Owens Show.




- As seen below, MLB players from the San Francisco Giants were backstage at last night's RAW in Phoenix as they're in town for spring training. They joined Titus Worldwide with Apollo, Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil. Curt Hawkins also appears in the video.




