Wrong Episode of TNA Impact Wrestling Airs on The Fight Network, Issues with New TNA App

We're currently having technical difficulties with @IMPACTWRESTLING. We thank you for your patience. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017

We will be airing the new episode of IMPACT Wrestling later on tonight. Stay tuned for details. We apologize for the technical difficulties. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017

We will be airing this week's @IMPACTWRESTLING at the top of the hour. We appreciate all of you for your patience. See you then! pic.twitter.com/t1g91W9NQn — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017

UK & Ireland: There is a great IMPACT in store for you, but a technical issue means it will go up at 4am instead of 1am. https://t.co/h7n61A1joZ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2017

How do you play the wrong episode of a show for a company you own, on a network you own?! — Larry HD Dallas (@LarryDallasWWN) January 13, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

TNA, Anthem and The Fight Network are receiving some heat from fans online after The Fight Network in Canada, which is owned by Anthem, aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling last night. They tweeted the following on the situation:It appears there were issues with the new TNA Total Access app for fans in the UK and Ireland as well as TNA tweeted the following message to users:Larry Dallas made this observation on the issues with The Fight Network tonight:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here