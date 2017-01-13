LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Wrong Episode of TNA Impact Wrestling Airs on The Fight Network, Issues with New TNA App
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 2:53:53 AM
TNA, Anthem and The Fight Network are receiving some heat from fans online after The Fight Network in Canada, which is owned by Anthem, aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling last night. They tweeted the following on the situation:










It appears there were issues with the new TNA Total Access app for fans in the UK and Ireland as well as TNA tweeted the following message to users:




Larry Dallas made this observation on the issues with The Fight Network tonight:




