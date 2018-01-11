LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Wrestler Suffers Injury at Wednesday's Impact Wrestling Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 6:45:47 AM
Moose reportedly suffered a knee injury at Wednesday's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

The injury came during a #1 contenders match with Alberto El Patron, Johnny Impact and Ethan Carter III. Moose was helped to the back by several others but the belief from backstage is that he did not tear anything.

Stay tuned for updates on Moose's status.

