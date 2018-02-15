LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

World Title Match on Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Impact Hypes Brian Cage, Jake Crist
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2018 - 1:57:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Impact's "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews interviewing Jake Crist of OVE:



- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Eli Drake vs. World Champion Austin Aries
* The debut of "The Machine" Brian Cage
* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori
* Rosemary vs. Hania in a Grudge Match
* Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Callihan in a First Time Ever Match

- Regarding Cage making his TV debut tonight, Impact acknowledged his 2013 and 2014 appearances on Twitter but said he was just a man then, now he's a machine. Cage lost a 2012 dark match to Robbie E, lost a 2013 Gut Check match on Impact to Jay Bradley and then worked the 2014 Destination X tapings in a Triple Threat title match qualifier with Crazzy Steve and winner Sanada. You can see the tweet hyping tonight's debut below:




