Posted in: TNA World Title Match on Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Impact Hypes Brian Cage, Jake Crist
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2018 - 1:57:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Impact's "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews interviewing Jake Crist of OVE:
- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:
* Eli Drake vs. World Champion Austin Aries
* The debut of "The Machine" Brian Cage
* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori
* Rosemary vs. Hania in a Grudge Match
* Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Callihan in a First Time Ever Match
- Regarding Cage making his TV debut tonight, Impact acknowledged his 2013 and 2014 appearances on Twitter but said he was just a man then, now he's a machine. Cage lost a 2012 dark match to Robbie E, lost a 2013 Gut Check match on Impact to Jay Bradley and then worked the 2014 Destination X tapings in a Triple Threat title match qualifier with Crazzy Steve and winner Sanada. You can see the tweet hyping tonight's debut below: