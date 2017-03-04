Posted in: TNA Viewership for This Week's TNA Impact Wrestling Up, "Impact In 60" Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 4, 2017 - 10:39:43 AM
This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Jade vs. Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing match plus Josh Barnett vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in the main event, drew 293,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 275,000 viewers.
You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.
This week's show ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #133.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: