Posted in: TNA
Viewership for Last Night's "Best of 2016" TNA Impact Wrestling Episode
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 5:57:37 PM


This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring a "Best of 2016" theme with no new matches, drew 209,000 viewers.

This is down from last week's 329,000 viewers for the Total Nonstop Deletion show.

This week's Impact ranked #149 on the cable top 150, a drop from last week's #105 spot.

