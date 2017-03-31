LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Viewership Down for This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode, "Impact In 60" Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 6:08:34 PM


This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring The LAX winning the vacant Impact Tag Team Titles in the main event, drew 297,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 305,000 viewers.

You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.

This week's Impact ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #115 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

