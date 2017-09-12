LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Update on This Week's GFW Impact Matches, Alberto El Patron's Contract, Gail Kim
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 12:04:27 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes vide of GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim from the recent Knockouts "Forces of Nature" photoshoot:



- Alberto El Patron has 6-8 months left on his GFW contract, according to PWInsider. We've noted how there have been plans for Patron to work the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view but there's also been speculation that he could be done with the company. It will be interesting to see if Alberto returns to TV at Bound For Glory or at the TV tapings that take place that week.

- El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III has been announced for this week's GFW Impact episode. The show will also feature Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Last Man Standing match, OVE vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX plus Low Ki vs. Johnny Impact to crown a new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake. Below is a promo for Ki vs. Impact:




