Posted in: TNA
Update on New GFW Tag Team, Jeff Jarrett Teases Announcement, Amped Anthology
By Marc Middleton
Aug 11, 2017 - 1:48:40 PM
- As noted, next week's live GFW Destination X edition of Impact will feature the debut of the new "OVE" tag team, formerly known as Ohio Is 4 Killers on the indies. It appears their new name stands for Ohio vs. Everything. Below is the latest promo for their debut:



- The GFW Amped Anthology series will begin tonight as a One Night Only pay-per-view. The four-part series will feature the GFW Amped tapings from 2015. Part 1 will feature start such as Bobby Roode, Mickie James, Chris Adonis, Brian Myers, Sonjay Dutt, The Bollywood Boys, Kushida, Nick Aldis, PJ Black, Sanada, Kongo Kong and others. MMA star Chael Sonnen and international announcer Cyrus Fees will be calling the action.

- GFW's Jeff Jarrett is teasing big news for Germany to be announced soon. He tweeted the following today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

