As noted, GFW announced today that Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer as he needs to focus on personal matters.
Posted in:
TNA
Update on Jeff Jarrett Taking a Leave of Absence from GFW, Possible Bound For Glory Match
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 5:44:09 PM
The decision was just made today that Jarrett would be taking time off, just a few hours before the announcement was made on the GFW website, according to PWInsider. The company was still working to determine who will be responsible for Jarrett's duties while he's gone.
On a related note, there had been plans for Jarrett to wrestle Alberto El Patron at the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view in November but that match may be off now.
For those who missed it in our earlier post, below is the full statement from GFW and a tweet that Jarrett made early this morning:
GFW Update
Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.
