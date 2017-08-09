LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Update on Alberto El Patron's GFW Suspension, Bobby Lashley and His Son, The Question Mark
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 1:50:12 PM
- Below is the latest episode of The Question Mark, featuring GFW stars talking about their favorite books and authors. Wrestlers featured include Grado, who doesn't like books, James Storm, Dezmond Xavier, Allie, Laurel Van Ness, Eli Drake and others.



- It's believed that the suspension of Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron will end just in time for the live GFW Destination X special on Thursday, August 17th in Orlando, according to PWInsider. As noted, GFW has kept Alberto suspended over the recent domestic incident with Paige but he has been cleared by police for a few weeks now.

- Bobby Lashley and his son received some mainstream media attention over this clip of the two training together. Bellator MMA and GFW both have tweeted the clip.




