Tonight's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando saw Alberto El Patron defeat Bobby Lashley in the main event to become the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion.Slammiversary also saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women's Champion.Below are photos of both unified champions: