Posted in: TNA
Tyrus News for Tonight's GFW Destination, Jim Cornette to GFW?, Xplosion Match
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 5:43:31 PM
- Below is a new GFW Xplosion US exclusive with Marshe Rockett taking on Chris Silvio, who teamed with Lars Sullivan for a loss to The Street Profits on this week's WWE NXT episode.



- There has been talk about bringing in Jim Cornette as a TV character, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cornette worked for TNA from 2006-2009 and made a few appearances with GFW back when Jeff Jarrett was first trying to get the company going.

- As noted, Tyrus took to social media on Wednesday and announced that he will not be working this week's GFW TV tapings because he's not happy with the way he's been booked as of late. GFW has announced that Bruce Prichard will be addressing the situation with Tyrus at Destination X tonight. We noted before that Prichard will also be making an announcement on the vacant Unified World Heavyweight Title that will "rock GFW and IMPACT to it’s very core."




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

