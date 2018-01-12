Spoilers: Two Big Title Changes at Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings (Photo)

|
Tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando saw two big title changes that will air some time in mid-to-late February.
Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori to become a dual champion. Sydal still has not won the X Division Title on TV but his win over former champion Ethan Carter III will air next week.
Tonight's tapings also saw Allie defeat Laurel Van Ness to become the new Knockouts Champion. LVN is on her way out of the company after reportedly requesting her release during the same set of tapings that she won the title at back in December.
