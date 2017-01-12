LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Knockouts Talk Returning Star (Video), Upcoming Specials
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 12:46:53 PM
- Brooke Tessmacher made her TNA return at this week's Impact Wrestling tapings and in the video below, other current Knockouts discuss the return without naming Brooke:



- Based on the recent TNA tapings, it appears the January 26th episode will be the Genesis 2017 show while the February 2nd and February 9th episodes will have the "Open Fight Night" themes.

- Tonight's Impact Wrestling will feature The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary calling out Jade, Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter and Ethan Carter III vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.




