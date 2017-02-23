LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Former WWE Talent Working with TNA, The Hardys
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 1:18:53 PM
- TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys will continue The Expedition of Gold on tonight's Impact Wrestling episode as they try to win as many tag titles across the world as they can. They traveled to Tijuana last week to defeat Psycosis and Super Crazy for the Mexican Tag Team Titles in the CRASH promotion. Below is a preview for tonight as they try to become the next Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Champions:



- Tonight's TNA Impact will also feature Bram vs. Jessie Godderz, the wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness, the next chapter in the feud between Jade and TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Cody Rhodes' return and more.

- Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, officially announced on Twitter that he has returned to TNA in a "creative/advisory" role. The wrestling veteran wrote the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

