Posted in: TNA
Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, More on Last Night's Big Title Change, KC Spinelli
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 11:59:10 AM


- Above and below are parts 1 & 2 of the latest episode of Josh Mathews' "Around The Ring" show with guest KC Spinelli.



- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley, Hakim Zane vs. Garza Jr., Dezmond Xavier, Sonjay Dutt
* Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III issues an open challenge
* Global Champion Eli Drake issues a Championship Address
* American Top Team's Dan Lambert opens the show
* KC Spinelli vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness

- As noted, Austin Aries returned to Impact at last night's tapings and defeated Eli Drake for the Global Title. For those who missed it, Impact has spoiled the title change on social media and on their website. PWInsider reports that the title change is scheduled to air on the February 1st Impact episode. Below is the official announcement from Impact and a tweet from Aries:

Tonight in Orlando, FL the man who invented Option C, the man who always finds himself with options, the man who people have been wondering where he would show up next, former 6x X-Division Champion and former World Champion Austin Aries returned to IMPACT!!!

Not only did Aries return, but he did so in a MAJOR WAY! Austin Aries came face to face with Global Champion Eli Drake and has completely flipped IMPACT upside down. Austin Aries was able to defeat Eli Drake and is now Global Champion! It will all happen on IMPACT in the coming weeks with immediate questions about the status of now Global Champion, Austin Aries.





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

