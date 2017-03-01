LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 6:13:51 PM
- Don West tries to sell the last few autographed NASCAR trucks, signed by Jeff Hardy and Hermie Sadler, in this new Shop TNA video:



- Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the TNA X Division Title has been added to Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode. Moose vs. Cody Rhodes has also been announced.

- TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys are officially free agents as of today. It's believed they will be returning the titles to the company this week but won't be working the Impact tapings to drop them. TNA officials denied the Hardys' offer to return to lose the titles, according to PWInsider. It appears the brothers are headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling as Matt Hardy tweeted the following to Kenny Omega today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video

  • Another TNA Wrestler Gone?, Bobby Lashley vs. Josh Barnett Preview, Beer Money's Top 5 Matches

  • Backstage News on TNA and Alberto Del Rio, Update on TNA Resuming Live Events

  • TNA Creative Team Update, Jeff Jarrett Comments on Recent Departures, More

  • Backstage Updates on The Hardys Leaving TNA, Reby Sky Rips the Company on Twitter, More

  • Matt Hardy Confirms TNA Departure

  • Backstage News on The Hardy Boys Possibly Leaving TNA This Week

  • Drew Galloway Announces His TNA Departure

  • TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership with Wedding as Main Event, Impact In 60 Video

  • Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Former WWE Talent Working with TNA, The Hardys




    		•