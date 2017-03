Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video

Did someone say MAGIC?



Myself & the NEFARIOUS #BrotherNero have eyes on The ELITE & The New Wrestling in Japan.



We'll see you all soon. https://t.co/JzqD4DhtA5 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

- Don West tries to sell the last few autographed NASCAR trucks, signed by Jeff Hardy and Hermie Sadler, in this new Shop TNA video:- Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the TNA X Division Title has been added to Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode. Moose vs. Cody Rhodes has also been announced.- TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys are officially free agents as of today. It's believed they will be returning the titles to the company this week but won't be working the Impact tapings to drop them. TNA officials denied the Hardys' offer to return to lose the titles, according to PWInsider. It appears the brothers are headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling as Matt Hardy tweeted the following to Kenny Omega today: