|
|
|
|
|
Austin Aries Carries Multiple Titles (Photo), No In-Ring Promos, Raven - James Mitchell
Three Big Matches Announced for Next Week's Impact Wrestling Episode
*SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling TV Tapings from 1/11/18
Rey Mysterio - Impact Wrestling Update, Austin Aries on Impact's New Culture, New Referee
Backstage Notes from Last Night's Impact Tapings, Sonjay Dutt Updates, Tonight's Impact
Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, More on Last Night's Big Title Change, KC Spinelli
Wrestler Suffers Injury at Wednesday's Impact Wrestling Tapings
*SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling TV Tapings from 1/10/18
Spoiler Photos: Major Title Change and Return at Tonight's Impact TV Tapings
Photo: Impact Wrestling Does Away with the Six-Sided Ring