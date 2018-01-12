LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Three Big Matches Announced for Next Week's Impact Wrestling Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 10:50:47 AM
The following matches have been announced for next Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Barbed Wire Massacre: OVE vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX

* Dezmond Xavier vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori

* Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Impact Global Champion Eli Drake










    		•